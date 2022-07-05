By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 19:46

WATCH: Huge fire covering 100 hectares in wheat field in Timis Romania Credit: Twitter @l_kurien.

A huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Romania, reportedly broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5.

Videos of the huge fire in a wheat field allegedly located in Timis, Romania, began circulating on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Getaia, Romania,” alongside video footage of the blaze.

Huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Getaia, Romania. pic.twitter.com/kzDMASoWJL — L KURIEN (@l_kurien) July 5, 2022

Credit: Twitter @l_kurien.

According to reports by Romanian media, the devastating fire in a wheat field in Timis, saw flames engulf an entire field between Gătaia, Butin and Semlac.

The column of smoke was reportedly visible from miles away.

Romania has reported various fires in Timis, over the last few days, due to extreme temperatures approaching 40 degrees, causing both unharvested grain and leftover threshed grain to burn, posing extreme danger to the fields.

According to preliminary reports the fire on July 5, in Timis caused dozens of hectares to be consumed by flames with firefighter who rushed to the scene of the incident reportedly still fighting the blaze,

The fire brigade estimated that the affected area was up to 100 hectares, and they were supported in their efforts by volunteers from the Gătaia SVSU and employees of the company that own the wheat field, according to Pressalert.ro.

Located on the Romanian border with Hungary and Serbia, Timis has the most amount of land area of all Romanian counties.

The news of the fire follows reports of a house catching fire after a drone crashed in Taganrog, Russia, as reported on Monday July 4.

