Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Tuesday, July 5

By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 3:07

Image of a cloudy, stormy sky. image: Creative Commons 2.0

Here is the weather prediction for Saturday, July 2 in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Tuesday, July 5, Andalucia will see showers accompanied by storms that could be locally strong in the northeastern mountains.

The day will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, accompanied by intervals of medium and high clouds which will dominate in the eastern third. Low morning clouds and mist will be present in areas of the western third. Fog can not be ruled out, which is expected from the afternoon in some areas of the Mediterranean coast.

Afternoon showers are very possible in the eastern interior, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms. These are more likely and intense in the northeastern sierras where they could be locally strong.

On the Mediterranean coast, calima conditions are very likely. Minimum temperatures will rise in the eastern interior and central regions. In the Mediterranean and on the southwest coast the thermometers will drop, while there will be little change in the other areas.

Winds from the southwest will prevail in the eastern third, while blowing from the northeast in the extreme east. Loose variables will blow in the rest of the community.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by @AEMET_Andalucia to be as follows:

Almeria – 26 and 21; Cadiz – 23 and 21; Cordoba – 37 and 18; Granada -37 and 22; Huelva – 28 and 16;

Jaen – 37 and 21; Malaga – 33 and 21; Sevilla – 32 and 17.

