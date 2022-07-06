10 best ways to beat the heat this summer

By Annie Dabb • 06 July 2022 • 14:03
Image - unitypix/shutterstock
Logically, the more sun that enters your home, the hotter it will be. Create shade by closing curtains or blinds during the hottest hours of the day.
The last thing you need in the summer heat is heavy jumpers and dark denim. Try a soft-fabric t-shirt and keep your hands, head and feet exposed as this is how the heat escapes your body! A good tip is to run cold water over your veins as well as this will help you to cool down your circulation.
If you’re trying to relax in the cool home environment you’ve made for yourself, the last thing you need is more material in the form of cushions and thick throws. Put them away for the summer months and try light linen throws instead to spruce up your furniture a little bit.
The hottest time of the day is usually between 11am and 5pm, when you’ll need the shade. But at night-time when it’s colder, air out your home by opening your doors and windows to let the fresh, cool air in.
Open doors on the opposite side of the room to your windows if you have them. This creates an airflow that will ventilate your home and keep it cooler.
When in use, your electric devices generate extra heat in the house. To keep your home cool, turn off any devices you’re not using.
The oven is one of the most obvious domestic appliances for generating heat when cooking in your home. Keep your kitchen cool by eating cold or uncooked foods such as a fresh salad or cold meats and cheeses which can be kept in the fridge and which use less energy to prepare!
Trust us on this, it may sound horrible at first but there’s nothing better when you’re too hot than to cool down with a cold shower during the hot summer months.
Wooden floors usually absorb the heat very well, which is why they tend to heat up in summer. We recommend that you wash the floors with cold water to keep you cool and refresh your home in the process.
A well-known trick to replace air conditioning is to put a bucket of ice in front of your ventilator. This will work a bit like air conditioning by blowing the cold air from the ice into your home and offering a bit of cooling refreshment.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
