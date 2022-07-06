10 best ways to beat the heat this summer

By Annie Dabb • 06 July 2022 • 14:03

Image - unitypix/shutterstock

Summer is glorious, but sometimes the heat can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you don’t have air-conditioning in your home. The Euro Weekly News has put together a list of tips to beat the heat this summer!

Prevent the sun from entering your house

Logically, the more sun that enters your home, the hotter it will be. Create shade by closing curtains or blinds during the hottest hours of the day.

Wear light clothing

The last thing you need in the summer heat is heavy jumpers and dark denim. Try a soft-fabric t-shirt and keep your hands, head and feet exposed as this is how the heat escapes your body! A good tip is to run cold water over your veins as well as this will help you to cool down your circulation.

Dress your furniture lightly

If you’re trying to relax in the cool home environment you’ve made for yourself, the last thing you need is more material in the form of cushions and thick throws. Put them away for the summer months and try light linen throws instead to spruce up your furniture a little bit.

Air out your home at night

The hottest time of the day is usually between 11am and 5pm, when you’ll need the shade. But at night-time when it’s colder, air out your home by opening your doors and windows to let the fresh, cool air in.

Cross ventilation

Open doors on the opposite side of the room to your windows if you have them. This creates an airflow that will ventilate your home and keep it cooler.

Turn off electrical devices which you’re not using

When in use, your electric devices generate extra heat in the house. To keep your home cool, turn off any devices you’re not using.

Eat cold food

The oven is one of the most obvious domestic appliances for generating heat when cooking in your home. Keep your kitchen cool by eating cold or uncooked foods such as a fresh salad or cold meats and cheeses which can be kept in the fridge and which use less energy to prepare!

Take cold showers

Trust us on this, it may sound horrible at first but there’s nothing better when you’re too hot than to cool down with a cold shower during the hot summer months.

Clean your home with cold water

Wooden floors usually absorb the heat very well, which is why they tend to heat up in summer. We recommend that you wash the floors with cold water to keep you cool and refresh your home in the process.

Put ice in front of your ventilator

A well-known trick to replace air conditioning is to put a bucket of ice in front of your ventilator. This will work a bit like air conditioning by blowing the cold air from the ice into your home and offering a bit of cooling refreshment.