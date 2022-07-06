19-year-old dies in UK after pleading for a year to see doctor 

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 17:53

Amelia Ellerby tragically died in agony from cancer after begging to see her doctor in person for over a year.

Amelia’s heartbroken family are demanding answers and are appalled with GPs for using Covid-19 as an excuse not to see patients, the Mail confirmed on Wednesday, July 6.

Amelia discovered a pea size lump when she initially contacted her doctor in York, England, during the Covid-19 lockdown in February 2021.

Emilia’s aunt, Claire Hanshaw said: ‘She kept ringing them every six weeks because the lump was still there.”

“She did not know what it was and wanted to be seen. They just kept saying she had been referred for a scan. She did not get seen for a year.”

“When she did eventually get seen by a doctor he got her in two days later for an X-ray,” Claire added.

“A week and a half later she had an MRI scan because the doctor was concerned and thought it might be cancer.”

“In March this year, she filled in the online form again. Luckily, the doctor who rang her said to go straight down to the hospital and said she should have been seen before,” Claire confirmed.

Emilia had the MRI scan towards the end of March. While she was still waiting for the results two weeks later she was in so much pain she went to A&E in York.

The hospital finally did a CT scan which revealed cancer on her lungs, lymph nodes and groin as well as in her back. They admitted her to try and get her pain under control.

Emilia was then referred to Leeds for more scans and pain management and started chemotherapy in May.

It was only after one round of chemotherapy that Emilia received the scan results.

Tragically Emilia was told she only had two months to live and sadly died on June 12.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, July 7.