By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 11:22

Battalion commander of Belarusian volunteer regiment dies fighting Russian forces in Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The Battalion Commander of Kastus Kalinouski, a regiment of Belarusian volunteers that formed at the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

The Battalion Commander of the Belarusian volunteer regiment was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine’s Lysychansk area, after the regiment allegedly stopped a Russian tank column.

According to an official report from the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment released on Wednesday, July 6, on June 26, the Volat battalion of the Kastus Kalinouski regiment took part in holding back a tank breakthrough by Russian forces near Lysychansk.

The regiment reported the death after weeks of media silence by stating:

“Now we break the silence to report with pain in our hearts that, fulfilling his combat duty, the battalion commander of Kalinovsky Regiment, call sign Brest, died heroically.”

“From the first days of the war, he stood in the defence of Ukraine against Russian aggression and was at the origins of the Kalinovsky Regiment.”

“We knew him as a courageous, determined and self-sacrificing man, who was ready to do anything for each of his soldiers.”

“Brest had exceptional authority among the soldiers of the regiment. In addition, he was a devoted son of the Belarusian land and believed in the future of free Belarus. It is a very great and painful loss for us all.”

“On behalf of all the soldiers and the command of the Kalinowski regiment, we extend our condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Brest and our support to the families of our missing men.”

The regiment also reported that various Belarusian soldiers are currently missing in action, with one of their men “Jan Durbeko, call sign “Trombley”, allegedly being held in captivity.

The confirmation of the death of the Belarusian volunteer regiment’s Battalion Commander in Ukraine follows news of the UK issuing further sanctions on Belarus for supporting Putin’s Russia, days after President Lukashenko called on Russia to be ready to use nuclear weapons, as reported on Monday, July 4.

