By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 July 2022 • 21:56

Boris Johnson refuses Scottish request for another independence referendum Image Shutterstock

Under fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon refusing another Scottish independence referendum.

Johnson in his letter dated July 6, said that now was not the time for Scotland or the UK to be concerning itself with another referendum, but rather that the government and the devolved assembly should be getting on with the job of responding to the needs of the nation.

Citing challenges at home and abroad, he added that the Scottish people had spoken in 2014.

In particular, he said there was a need to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and the recovery of the NHS following the pandemic, which had stretched resources to the limit. He went on to add that he was grateful for the support of the Scottish government in assisting the UK to play a leading role in helping Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russia.

He finished by saying there was a need to work together in partnership to serve the country better.

Ironically the letter comes on a day when support for the prime minister amongst the party faithful has fallen dramatically over his lies and the breaking of parliamentary and public office rules.

Amongst those who have called for Johnson to go is the Scottish leader of his own Conservative Party.

The refusal to grant another Scottish independence referendum will not go down well however the issue will also be pushed down the order of priority as the fight over whether Johnson should go or stay gathers pace.

