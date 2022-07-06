BREAKING UPDATE: 30 ministers have now resigned from Boris Johnson’s government

By Chris King • 06 July 2022 • 16:39

Image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Michael Tubi/Shutterstock

THIRTY ministers have now resigned from the UK government, as Prime Minister faces the Liaisons Committee.

UPDATE 4.37 pm (July 6) – 30 ministers have now resigned – the latest being – Duncan Baker, a PPS in the Levelling Up department, Craig Williams, PPS to the Chancellor and PPS Mark Logan, while another vote of no confidence from Fay Jones, a PPS to the Leader of the House of Commons.

“It has been a privilege to be a PPS for a short term in the DLUHC department and steer important reforms through for not just my constituency but the wider country,” he said.

However, “I do not have confidence in the Prime Minister and resign my role as a PPS in the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities,” he added.

“It has been a real privilege in such a short time to serve in that position and steer through important reforms to help not only my constituency but the country too.”

It has been a privilege to be a PPS for a short term in the DLUHC department and steer important reforms through for not just my constituency but the wider country. My statement on the situation can be seen on my Facebook page here. https://t.co/8dJWwg1jbN pic.twitter.com/3RACNUikp7 — Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) July 6, 2022

Twenty-nine members of the UK government have resigned so far, as Johnson faces the Liaison Committee.

Fay Jones wrote: “If the prime minister fails to leave office by tomorrow, I will be formally resigning my role as PPS,” she says.

She added: “While his support of President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine has been faultless, and he deserves enormous credit for delivering Brexit and spearheading the vaccine rollout, recent days confirm to me that there is a deep erosion of trust and decency at the heart of government.

“It saddens me greatly that the Conservative Party is so wounded, I no longer believe the prime minister capable of mending those wounds.”

NEW. And now Fay Jones says she WILL resign as a ministerial aide IF PM fails to leave office by tomorrow. “My faith [in the PM] was miscalculated” pic.twitter.com/F66fEhatbm — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 6, 2022

“My letter of resignation as PPS to the Chancellor,” Craig Williams said.

My letter of resignation as PPS to the Chancellor ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/smB1wQqsEO — Craig Williams (@craig4monty) July 6, 2022

Mark Logan, a PPS at the Northern Ireland Office, wrote: “You did deserve a second chance because being the prime minister is no easy task.

“Indeed, many will agree that you should feel personally proud of some of your achievements.

“But there is only so much anyone can expect my constituents to accept or ignore.

“Our town was one of the most adversely impacted by COVID.

“Too many sacrifices were made during our darkest days.

“It is out of respect for them, along with our dedicated councillors, public servants and everyone who is focused on making Bolton better that I come to this decision.

“They deserve more from leadership.”

With immediate effect pic.twitter.com/TedjPocHnA — Mark Logan MP (@Mark_Logan_MP) July 6, 2022

UPDATE 3.40 pm (July 6) – 27 members of the UK government have now resigned – Kemi Badenoch, Julia Lopez, Lee Rowley, Alex Burghart and Neil O’Brien, as well as Mims Davies – are the latest names.

The news of their resignations, which occurred at the same time in a joint letter – was slightly overshadowed by the news that Secretary of State Housing Michael Gove told Boris Johnson ‘he must go’.

According to Mail Plus, Gove is currently working in his department and is not planning to lead a wider delegation of ministers to the PM.

Released following the PMQs, the joint letter from the five ministers read: “It is with great regret that we are resigning as members of the government.

“It has been an honour to serve in your administration and we remain extremely grateful for the opportunity you have given us to serve our country.

“You have had the most difficult task in a generation. We hugely admire your fortitude, stamina and enduring optimism.

“You can be rightly proud of the significant decisions which you have, by common acclamation, got right.

“However, it has become increasingly clear that the government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled.

“In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the party and the country, you step aside.”

Employment Minister Mims Davies wrote: “I have tended my resignation from from the government from a role I have cherished for the last three years. I thank everyone @DWP from bottom of my heart for all their work, friendship & support. But @Conservatives needs a fresh start & I can see no other way forward than this.”

I have tended my resignation from from the government from a role I have cherished for the last three years. I thank everyone @DWP from bottom of my heart for all their work, friendship & support. But @Conservatives needs a fresh start & I can see no other way forward than this pic.twitter.com/7b2unhpUO3 — Mims Davies MP #KICKSTART #PLANFORJOBS #WAYTOWORK (@mimsdavies) July 6, 2022

The 1922 committee meeting has been called for later this afternoon (4 pm UK time) and if they change their rules today then a vote of no of confidence could be called tonight.

Former Defence Secretary Liam Fox, said: “I have loyally supported every @Conservatives Leader since 1992. However, today I am withdrawing my support for the Prime Minister. @BorisJohnson’s leadership is untenable.”

I have loyally supported every @Conservatives Leader since 1992. However, today I am withdrawing my support for the Prime Minister. @BorisJohnson's leadership is untenable. My letter👇 pic.twitter.com/bnx11Ck3WU — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) July 6, 2022

Update 3.08.pm (July 6) – With no indication of slowing three more of Johnson’s MPs have resigned: Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho and David Johnston, leading to arising speculation of Secretary of State Housing Michael Gove possibly being next in line, after failing to show at the PMQs

Saxby wrote on Twitter: “With much regret I can no longer continue in my present role as PPS”

With much regret I can no longer continue in my present role as PPS pic.twitter.com/7R24W1P3bx — Selaine Saxby MP (@SelaineSaxby) July 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @SelaineSaxby

Saxby’s resignation letter read:

“Dear Prime Minister”

“I have not spoken out sooner as I had not wanted to be a distraction in the recent Tiverton and Honiton by-election and divert attention from our excellent candidate and hard-working volunteers.

“Trust, truth and integrity are vital in our work as politicians and public servants, and I had hoped that the reset earlier in the year might have given us the chance for a different direction. However, the events of this week have shown that not to be the case.”

“Inaction is indeed action, and my silence is not compatible with my views or position, and it is with great regret that i have decided to resign as PPS. I remain loyal, as always, to the Conservative Party and my constituents, and whilst I have endeavoured to retain loyalty to your government, this is no longer compatible with the value I hold dear.”

Claire Coutinho also resigned in her role as a parliamentary private secretary to the Treasury stating:

“I firmly believe that what we need now, as we deal with the twin challenges of war in Europe and global inflation, is a laser-like grip on reforming our public services so that they work better for our constituents and focus on charting a path to prosperity through what is an increasingly challenging global outlook.”

“I think the events of recent weeks and months are preventing us from doing that. I, of course, look forward to continuing to serve all of you to the best of my abilities.”

David Johnston, ministerial aide in the Department for Education resigned stating: “I cannot defend what has taken place these past few days – or indeed these past few months.”

Secretary of State Housing Michael Glove’s absence has also led to the speculation that he could possibly be next in line to resign from office, as Johnson’s Government continues to crumble.

UPDATE 2.08.pm (July 6) Churchill wrote on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister. I will not be doing media interviews on this matter.”

It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister. I will not be doing media interviews on this matter. pic.twitter.com/gjFCVCrXEy — Jo Churchill MP (@Jochurchill_MP) July 6, 2022

Credit: @Jochurchill_MP

Churchill’s full resignation letter read:

“It has been an enormous privilege to have been asked to serve my country as a Minister. ”

“I was honoured to be a Health minister during the pandemic and to work collectively with others to deliver care to the vulnerable and drive solutions to the challenges.”

“Then as a Defra minister, seeking solutions to climate adaptation a. food security has been a similar honour. I strongly believe our farmers, producers and researchers can deliver us the answers.”

“Recent events have shown integrity, competence, and judgernent are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations.”

“Our beloved country is facing an uncertain future and strong headwinds, a clear, self-less vision is needed. The country and party deserve better and so with a heavy heart I have decided to resign. ”

“I would like to put on record my thanks to colleagues, civil servants and others who have helped rne through these past years and of course to my wonderful family who have given so much to allow me to serve.”

The Minister for Children, Will Quince has also resigned stating:

“With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the prime minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.”

“I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government.”

His letter read:

“Dear Prime Minister. Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday’s media round, which we now know to be inaccurate.”

“It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as minister for children and families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.

“It has been an honour to serve in government since 2019 at both the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education.

“Reaching this decision has not been easy. Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.

“I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.

“I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated and hard-working civil servants with whom it has been a pleasure to work.”

UPDATE 12.39 pm (July 6) – “Atkins wrote on Instagram: “With great sadness and regret, I am resigning as Justice Minister. It has been an enormous privilege to serve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Atkins (@victoriaatkinsmp)

She wrote in her letter: “Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all.

“I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership, through Patterson, Partygate and Pincher”.

This follows loyal Boris Johnson supporter, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, submitting a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

Following the resignation of 15 ministers, Boris Johnson has received a vote of no confidence from former ally Tom Hunt.

Hunt said on Facebook: “I have come to the conclusion, like a large number of my colleagues, that it’s in the best interests of my constituents, the country and the Conservative Party for the prime minister to step down.

“A continuation of the status quo cannot continue and, regretfully, I believe that the prime minister’s tenure in office has run its course.”

Political commentators have had a field day with the string of resignations from the UK government.

Speaking about Boris’ reign as UK Prime Minister, Alistair Campbell told the BBC: “He’s the worst Prime Minister in our history.

“The guy doesn’t care about public service… his entire life has been about himself.”

UPDATE 12.12 pm (July 6) – Two more ministers resign ahead of the PMQs on Wednesday, July 6.

Felicity Buchan, Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has resigned along with John Glen, the economic secretary to the treasury.

“It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy,” Buchan wrote on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Please find my resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/SbBqNGO5Pn — Felicity Buchan MP (@FelicityBuchan) July 6, 2022

John Glen wrote: “With deep regret I am resigning from the government.”

With deep regret I am resigning from the government. I will not be doing media interviews regarding this. pic.twitter.com/IT0C50g8My — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) July 6, 2022

Fifteen ministers have now resigned.

UPDATE 11.02 am (July 6) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just seen his Schools Minister Robin Walker resign, as the UK government exodus continues.

Following this morning’s (Wednesday, July 6) resignations of Laura Trott, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport and Children and Families Minister Will Quince, Boris Johnson has now lost Schools Minister Robin Walker.

“I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools,” he wrote.

“Although I cannot think of a better or more rewarding job than the one I have been doing, I cannot in good conscience continue to serve in your Government.”

I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools pic.twitter.com/giOm0wCArw — Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) July 6, 2022

The resignation of Walker is the 13th since 6 pm on Tuesday, July 5.

UPDATE 9.35 am (July 6) – In another blow to PM Boris Johnson, Laura Trott has resigned from her role as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport as has Will Quince from his role as Children and Families Minister.

MP Laura Trott, senior aid to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, announced her resignation on Wednesday, July 6, in she said her “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.”

“I want to update you all, that I have resigned from my role as Parliamentary Private Secretary, to the Department of Transport,” she said via Facebook.

“Trust in politics is – and must always be – of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

“Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

“I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster.”

Will Quince wrote: “With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.

“I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government.”

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

Their resignations come after a string of top government officials resigned late on Tuesday, July 5, hours after the revelation that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had known about sexual misconduct allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 6 at 3:17 am – Rebel Tory MPs have warned Boris Johnson that he faces a mutiny if he refuses to resign.

A mutiny is brewing among rebel Tory MPs who want Boris Johnson to resign. They went so far last night, Tuesday, July 5, as warning the PM that the party’s rules could be changed if he didn’t go. Several voiced their belief that his leadership would be over by the weekend.

Another confidence vote has been threatened by MPs for next week if Mr Johnson refuses to resign. “If he had any decency then he’d resign, but he won’t. The Cabinet know it’s over but they keep propping him up”, one of the rebels told The Mirror.

Boris Johnson has been compared to Rasputin by former chief whip Andrew Mitchell during an interview last night with BBC Newsnight. “It’s a bit like the death of Rasputin. He’s been poisoned, stabbed, he’s been shot, his body’s been dumped in the freezing river and still, he lives!”, said Mitchell.

He added: ‘This is an abnormal Prime Minister – brilliantly charismatic, very funny, very amusing, big, big character, but I’m afraid he has neither the character nor the temperament to be our prime minister”.

Johnson’s position was “untenable’, according to the chairman of the Commons justice committee, Sir Bob Neill, while speaking with the”Radio Times. He added though that the PM “may well seek to cling on”, which, if he did, would damage the Conservative party.

Pressure was being put on Sir Graham Brady last night. The Chairman of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers – which sets the rules for the parliamentary party in the House of Commons – was urged to tell Boris Johnson to resign, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 5 at 11:35pm – Steve Barclay is new Health Minister

As a hectic few hours at Downing Street draw to a close this evening, Boris Johnson has promoted Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and his current chief of staff. He will replace Sajid Javid as Health Secretary after the position was left vacant by Javid’s resignation earlier today.

Things have quietened down again now, but the Prime Minister also lost the Tory vice-chairman, Bim Afolami this evening. Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards, and Virginia Crosbie have also all decided to step down from their PPS roles.

Lord Frost, tweeting about the spate of resignations, tweeted @DavidGHFrost:

A statement from me. In short, @RishiSunak and @sajidjavid have done the right thing. pic.twitter.com/iPtV6I0fM8 — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) July 5, 2022

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 5 at 11:07pm – Nadhim Zahawi made Chancellor

Boris Johnson has appointed the former Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. He replaces Rishi Sunak, who dramatically resigned from the Cabinet earlier this evening.

While Zahawi takes over at the Treasury, his old job post will be filled by Michelle Donelan, the Chippenham MP who has been promoted from Minister of State for Higher and Further Education, to Education Secretary.

The Prime Minister was possibly buoyed by the news tonight that Deputy PM Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey had no intention of resigning.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 5 at 9:54pm

Following the bombshell resignations earlier today of Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson has been rocked by more departures. Bim Afolami has quit his post as Tory party vice-chairman while appearing live on TalkTV.

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden made a similar plea as the previous ministers did, urging Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister.

“After recent allegations about the former deputy chief whip and other things that have happened over recent weeks, I just don’t think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more”, said Mr Afolami.

He continued: “I think for that reason he should step down”, adding that “after having said that”, he was probably no longer going to be the party’s vice-chairman.

Tuesday, July 5 at 7:47pm

Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister is surely reaching a climax this evening, Tuesday, July 5, after not one, but two of his top ministers resigned from the Cabinet. First to go was Health Secretary Sajid Javid. He was followed only minutes later by his Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak informed the PM in his resignation letter that: “We cannot continue like this. The public rightly expects government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid though did not hold back, he demanded that Mr Johnson resigns because he believed he was no longer the right man to lead the Tories, or the country, questioning both his integrity and leadership skills.

Piers Morgan was among the first to tweet @piersmorgan:

WOW!!! Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also resigned. Cabinet dominos falling.. it’s over for Boris. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TL43ikXOED — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2022

The Prime Minister had made a grovelling apology only minutes before the two bombshell resignations hit him. His handling of the scandal surrounding the shamed Chris Pincher forced him into making an apology.

Downing Street admitted that Mr Johnson had already been aware of complaints made against Mr Pincher when he installed him in the role as deputy chief whip.

“It is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this Government”, Mr Javid wrote to the PM. “I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government. The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country”.

He continued: “Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public is concluding that we are now neither”.

“The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too”, the former Health Secretary concluded.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted his thoughts on today’s resignations @Keir_Starmer:

The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won’t fix that. Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs. pic.twitter.com/qx3k9jQLZw — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 5, 2022

