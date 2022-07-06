Crypto Market News: Comparing The Real-World Applications Of Fantom (FTM), Chiliz (CHZ) And RoboApe (RBA)

By EWN • 06 July 2022 • 8:35

You see, the cryptocurrency market is a space that’s constantly evolving. With the introduction of newer technology, blockchain developers are looking for ways to improve the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies. As new tokens are introduced into the market, crypto users get to enjoy new use cases and applications for these unique digital assets. It currently looks like there is no end in sight to the innovation that characterised the coin market.

Today, there are thousands of crypto tokens on the coin market. Each of them offers cryptocurrency users something different. To identify the best crypto tokens to buy, you need to compare their real-world applications. Getting to the truth behind crypto tokens may require a fair level of research but it’s completely worth it. The best crypto tokens are those with impressive real-life applications.

Fantom (FTM), Chiliz (CHZ) and RoboApe (RBA) are crypto tokens with impressive real-life applications. This piece will look at these applications and how they affect the entire world.

Fantom (FTM)

Ethereum was one of the first cryptocurrencies to be introduced to the entire world. It was unique because it offered smart-contract based features. As the pioneer of the DeFi space, Ethereum has several decentralised apps and protocols on it. But it quickly developed one problem – congestion and high transaction fees. Fantom is one of the next-generation projects that are designed to take care of the challenges of the Ethereum blockchain. To do this, Fantom is offering its users faster transaction speed at a cheaper rate.

Like Ethereum, Fantom also supports smart contracts. This means that decentralised apps can be hosted on it along with several other programs. Fantom rose to an ATH of $3.3 in 2021 and there’s still more to expect from the token. To support fast transactions, Fantom relies on a directed acyclic graph where transactions are recorded on a Hashgraph. It also has a leaderless Lachesis mechanism. FTM is the native token of this protocol.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz stands out from other crypto tokens on the market because of its innovative utility. Also, it focuses on a sector where you won’t find many crypto tokens – sports. Chiliz is a cryptocurrency that creates a unique experience for sport fans and allows them to engage with their favourite teams differently.

This cryptocurrency was inspired by the operations of Spanish teams that allow their fans to enjoy special features in exchange for an annual subscription. Chiliz uses blockchain to offer crypto users a unique way to interact with their favourite teams. Sport fans will be allowed to purchase the crypto tokens of their favourite teams with CHZ – the native token of the Chiliz project.

Chiliz allows sport teams to monetise their fanbase in new ways. The team will also determine what features they wish to offer to holders of their tokens. It could include influence over decisions such as new uniform designs, celebration songs, stadium names, etc.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe is a new addition to the meme sector. However, it has plans to revolutionise the sector and usher in a new era. According to the RoboApe development team, this meme coin will offer the features of a next-generation DeFi platform while still looking out for meme lovers. The cryptocurrency will adopt a community-driven approach to constantly maintain its growth. What more? There will be a RoboApe academy to teach people about cryptocurrency and Charity games and events for loyal members of the RoboApe community.

As part of a way of giving back to the crypto community, RoboApe wants to introduce an ecosystem that will grant users access to next-generation features. This ecosystem will include a utility token, RoboApe Swap, RoboApe NFT, RoboApe eSports, and an effective burning mechanism. RBA is the utility token that will facilitate transactions on this ecosystem.

Keywords: RoboApe, RBA, Fantom, FTM, Chiliz, CHZ, NFT, cryptocurrency, blockchain, meme coin, DeFi, Cryptocurrency market, Coin market

Website: roboape.io

Sponsored