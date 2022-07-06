By Tom Hurley • 06 July 2022 • 10:08

Disgraced singer R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at New York jail. Image: Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com

Convicted sexual predator R. Kelly has been removed from suicide watch at a New York jail, authorities have said.

R. Kelly has been held at the jail in Brooklyn, New York since being sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, June 29.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said that the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer was taken off suicide watch “following a clinical assessment” today, Tuesday, July 5.

The Chicago native, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on September 27, 2021, on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Kelly’s legal team had previously filed a lawsuit in an effort to remove the Ignition Remix singer from suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

“Mr. Kelly was placed on suicide watch for purely punitive reasons in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights,” his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said in a statement before the suit was filed.

“MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag,” she said. “My partner and I spoke with Mr Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine and ONLY expressed concern that even though he was NOT suicidal, MDC would place him on suicide watch.”

Authorities say that the ‘Ignition Remix’ star, who is 55 years old, will soon be transferred to his native Illinois to face further charges.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.