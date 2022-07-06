By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 8:21

More delays on easyJet flights from Spain's Malaga airport to the UK. Image: Alexandre Rotenberg/Shutterstock.com

ON Wednesday, July, 6, easyJet customers will likely experience more delays from Spain’s Malaga airport when they fly back to the UK.

As previously reported, easyJet announced new strike dates on July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30, and 31, at their three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca airports, however, travel disruption is still likely to continue as evidenced today (Wednesday, July 6) in Andalucia’s Malaga airport.

Three flights from the airline to the UK have been scheduled for delays, while another affecting a top European airport will also be delayed.

In the morning, the 6.05 am to London Gatwick, the 7 am flight to Southend, and the 10.25 am to London Luton airport have all been delayed.

In the afternoon, the 2.30 pm easyJet flight from Costa del Sol’s Malaga airport to Paris, France is scheduled for a delay.

Later today, the USO (Union Sindical Obrera) and easyJet officials will sit down to try to trash out an agreement to end the strikes, due to pay demands from their workers.

Asked about whether easyJet officials should give in to pay demands from their staff, Euro Weekly News readers were split down the middle.

One person said: “No… if the staff don’t like the pay, they can find another job…simples.”

While another wrote: “These big companies are not broke, they afford large bonuses. Pay your staff a decent living wage and you’ll get a lot back.

“Pay your staff a decent living wage and you’ll get a lot back.”

“No why should they but it serves them right you got rid of staff should have thought ahead,” a Facebook user wrote.

Another said: “The airlines must be losing out BIG time, what with airport fees and having to pay out compensation to all the people, surely it’s cheaper to give in to the airline staff and get their act together.”

“No. The airline industry should have thought ahead,” one person wrote.

On Monday, July, easyJet’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew, who had been with the company since 2017, resigned amid growing chaos and anger over flight disruptions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.