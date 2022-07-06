Final showdown: Boris Johnson faces PMQs for the last time… or is it?

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 13:20

IT appears to be a day of reckoning for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who faces ministers at the PMQs on Wednesday, July 6 – possibly for the final time.

The Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) have followed a similar pattern in recent months, with Boris Johnson facing calls for his resignation each week since the ‘Partygate’ scandal erupted.

However, ‘Partygate’ must seem like a distant memory with the PM after a string of resignations from top government officials began at 6 pm on Tuesday, July 5 and continued into July 6.

It appears that the catalyst for the slew of resignations, which included high-profile names such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was the revelation that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had known about sexual misconduct allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Minutes before the start of the PMQs, Tory MP for the seat of Barrow & Furness in Cumbria, Simon Fell, wrote on Twitter: “Enough is enough. We can’t go on like this and we don’t have to. It’s time for fresh leadership.”

Boris is met by boos as he enters the House of Commons.

“Today is a big day!” he said, met with jeers. He avoided the issue at hand with the string of resignations and said that the UK will be cutting taxes.

Johnson wished UK competitors at the Women’s Euros every success, which was met with cheers.

Sir Keir Starmer brings up the allegations surrounding Chris Pincher

He said: “He knew the accused minister had previously committed predatory behaviour – but he promoted him to a position of power anyway – why?”

Johnson said “he lost his status as a Conservative MP” and the matter is under investigation.

Starmer continued to press the PM about Mr Pincher.

“Pincher by name, Pincher by nature,” these were the accusations made against the MP.

Mr Johnson said: “It is true that the complaint was raised when he was in the Foreign Office and the matter was resolved.

“It’s absolutely true that it was raised with me – I greatly regret that he continued in office and I’ve said that before.”

He said: “When that young man reported his attack to a government whip, she asked him if he was gay.

“When he said that he was, she replied: ‘That doesn’t make it straightforward’.

Kier Starmer’s interrogation intensified.

He questioned why Boris could ignore “awful behaviour, unacceptable in any walk of life”.

He added: “It was the same when his home secretary was bullying staff, it was the same when tax payers money was being abused, and it was the same when he and his mates parties their way through lockdown. “Anyone quitting now after defending all that hasn’t got a shred of integrity. “Isn’t this the first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rats.” “He talks about integrity, he voted 48 times to overturn the will of the British people and take us back into the European Union,” Mr Johnson said. Sir Keir said in response: “What a pathetic spectacle.” “The dying act of his political career is to parrot that nonsense, and as for those who are left only in office because no one else is prepared to debase themselves any longer, the charge of the lightweight brigade. “Have some self-respect.” He added: “Anyone with anything about them would be long gone from his front bench. “In the middle of a crisis, doesn’t the country deserve better than a Z-list cast of nodding dogs?” Mr Johnson replied: “It’s exactly when times are tough… when the country faces pressures of the economy… that is exactly the moment that you’d expect the government to continue with its work – not to walk away.”

Prior to the PMQs, Boris Johnson’s father Stanley backed the PM and said he was convinced he would not resign.

“There are people playing the man and not the ball.

“I am 100 percent behind him. One hundred percent and I am absolutely convinced that he will carry on.

“Their job as they see it is to get the political points across by attacking the man, playing the man and not the ball.

“I think he will fend them off in the end and I personally will be delighted because I think there is a huge challenge confronting this country to build bridges now with the EU and China and America and Australia and so forth which is a process which is under way.”

He told MailOnline: “Just take his leadership in Ukraine. Without Boris I do not think the EU would have gone as far as it has gone.

“I think we are in tremendous danger now of being blinded by a whole series of minutiae.

“I have supported him over Partygate and I continue to support him.

“As far as I’m concerned, I will support him on all the things that he has set out to do.

“And where he has said there have been misunderstandings, I believe they have been misunderstandings and inadvertently mistakes made.

“Yes, you can expect me to say it is as his father, but I think this storm will pass and we shall see him there and we will be grateful for it in the end.”

