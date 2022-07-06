Helicopter and plane belonging to pro-Russian oligarch Medvedchuk seized for Ukraine Army

By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 14:56

Helicopter and plane belonging to Pro-Russian oligarch Medvechuk seized for Ukraine forces Credit: @NPU_GOV_UA

A helicopter and a plane belonging to pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk have been handed over to the Ukraine’s Armed Forces, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, as well as images of the seized aircraft, Ukraine’s National Police tweeted:

“Helicopter and aircraft belonging to Medvedchuk’s family given to AFU”

Гелікоптер і літак, що належить родині Медведчука, передали для потреб ЗСУ ⏩https://t.co/fYu6rXZf65#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/oziWkux8Ic — Національна Поліція (@NPU_GOV_UA) July 6, 2022

Credit: @NPU_GOV_UA

Serving as Chairman of the pro-Russian Political organisation Ukrainian choice from 2018 to 2022, Viktor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawyer, business oligarch and politician.

On August, 29, 2019 he was elected People’s Deputy of Ukraine.

On May 11, 2021, Medvedchuk was accused by the Prosecutor General of Ukrainek of treason and attempted looting of national resources in Crimea, leading to Medvedchuk’s house arrest starting on May 13, 2021.

The Department of Strategic Investigation of the National Police of Ukraine gave a legal statement on the seizing of Medvedchuk’s aircraft that read:

The criminal proceedings under part 2 of Article 28, part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power) are pending. Article 28(2), Article 364(2) (abuse of power or of authority) and Article 191(3) (involvement of a public official).

Ukraine’s Criminal Code, Criminal Investigation Department operatives and investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Headquarters seized a helicopter, which was used by Viktor Medvedchuk’s family.

The news of aircraft belonging to pro-Russian oligarch Medvedchuk being seized for Ukraine’s Armed Forces follows reports of former Russian Police Major General Ivan Abakumov being detained in Crimea, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

