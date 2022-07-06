“I dread life” says TV star who fears she has brain damage

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 15:07

Made In Chelsea star, Louise Thompson, admitted that her mental health struggles have come close to 'destroying her family'. Image Louise Thomson Instagram.

Louise shared the worrying news in a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday, July 6

“Where am I at with my recovery?!

Mmmmm. I’m at a weird stage now where I’m blocking everything out. Maybe I said that way back at the beginning?

I can’t actually remember much because I’m still trying to protect myself from the pain. I don’t want to re-read.

This condition feels very repetitive. Finally, it DOES feel like everything happened a long time ago but it also feels like it happened to someone else and not me.

I kind of feel like I’ve erased my entire past and started life as a totally new person. A sometimes sick person.

People tell me how far I’ve come, but I can’t remember how far. I can remember a weird amount of things from my childhood… sensory things will remind me of the strangest memories from way back when I was 5-15, but then I’ve sort of erased everything between then and now.

Now that I mention it, sometimes ALL I can feel is sensory stuff, like the feeling I get when I go from a hot room to a cold room and it helps me connect to the world around me.

To put it bluntly, I’m struggling to move on with ‘normal’ life.

Every day I feel physically very unwell and every other day I seem to have an hour-long period (sometimes longer) where I feel messed up in my brain – I don’t know what it is, but it feels like brain damage or a mini-stroke.

Maybe it’s a weird processing experience. It feels like I’m either really REALLY low in some specific chemical/hormone or way too high.

But either way, I can’t think properly or talk properly during those episodes.

It sort of feels like I’m having a major allergic reaction to something in my brain.

I go from feeling really low and agitated to then feeling a rush of something and then I get the worst cramping around my pelvis but then my brain levels out, a bit like the chemicals have been restored.

I’ve been told that this isn’t a result of my mental health medication?!?

Can anyone help with the physical side of things? I’ve tried eliminating certain things and tracking my lifestyle but I can’t figure out what it is.

There doesn’t seem to be a pattern and it’s not to do with triggers.”

Followers were quick to offer their support. One posted “So sorry you’re going through all of this lovely. You’re so loved and it’s wonderful you’re communicating and acknowledging how you feel.”

Another posted. “We’re all with you, Louise! Take your time xxxxxxx”

