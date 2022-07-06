By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 14:57

Murcia nursery schools teaching children to take care of the environment. Image: AytoMurcia

NURSEY schools in the municipality of Murcia are taking advantage of the start of the summer season by encouraging students to think about the environment through fun activities.

Seven of Murcia’s public nursery schools will be collecting the food that the older children have been planting and caring for throughout the school year while participating in outdoor recreational activities aimed at raising awareness about the environment.

The Councillor for Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government of the City Council of Murcia, Antonio Benito, explained that “by collecting food the food planted and carefully cared for throughout the school year, children will have a lot of fun and at the same time, we hope to generate attitudes of respect and appreciation for nature.”

According to the councillor, the aim is to bring children from 0 to 3 years of age closer to their immediate environment.

“Through interesting, motivating experiences, adapted to the different age levels of the pupils, significant activities will be carried out so that the pupils in the schools experience the importance of caring for the environment,” Mr Benito said.

