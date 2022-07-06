By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 9:57

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo dies suddenly aged 63. Image: Prometheus72/Shutterstock.com

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the death of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo at the age of 63.

Mohammad Barkindo, who became secretary-general of OPEC in 2016, died suddenly late on Tuesday, July 5, however, news of his death began circulating on social media on Wednesday, July 6 – leading to hundreds of tributes.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo,” a tweet from Mele Kyari, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited read.

“He died at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Barkindo also served at the Nigerian petroleum corporation and as the Deputy Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between NNPC and multinational oil giants Shell, Total and Eni.

Reports suggest that the Nigerian was due to retire from his position at OPEC in a few weeks before his sudden death.

OPEC led paid tributes to Barkindo.

“OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, passed away yesterday in his home country Nigeria. He was the much-loved leader of the OPEC Secretariat and his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC Family, the oil industry and the international community.

“OPEC extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and his home country, Nigeria.

“This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family. We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come.”

“There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, #OPEC Secretary General. May Allah Grant him Aljannah,” another person wrote.

Another person wrote: “Extremely sad to hear that OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo has passed away.

“He was a giant of the oil industry who skilfully navigated some of the most difficult years OPEC has ever faced. I called him a friend.

“Verily we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return.”

“Nigeria lost one of its finest ever public servants.

“Mohammad Barkindo was arguably the finest international oil diplomat the country has ever had – competent, exceptionally emotional intelligent and always lucky.

“He will be sorely missed,” another person wrote on Twitter.

“The loss of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the secretary general of #OPEC, is felt deeply and cannot be adequately expressed in words. May Allah bestow upon him Aljannah,” wrote another.

