Petrol Station fire in Denia on the Costa Blanca

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 16:38

Petrol Station fire in Denia on the Costa Blanca. Image: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

At midday, on Wednesday July 6, a fire was reported next to the Repsol Petrol Station in Denia, Alicante on the Costa Blanca

A fire started in a plot next to the petrol station in an area full of dry vegetation, according to Denia.com.

Workers nearby raised the alarm and managed to keep the fire under control until the fire service arrived.

At present the cause of the fire is unknown but fortunately, no personal or material damage has arisen as a result.

Other fire news posted by Firefighters of Alicante confirmed that on Tuesday July 5, a fire in nearby La Nucia was reported.

In a tweet they said: “Yesterday evening in La Nucia, we had to intervene in the extinguishing of a fire in an electrical panel of a single-family house on the public road !!!! 🚒👌”

A third fire in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, on the Costa Blanca, was also posted on Tuesday, July 5: “We went to extinguish a fire in a house on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey building”

“It was evacuated by the local police and the presence of medical staff was needed 🚓 🚑 🚒💦🔥”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

