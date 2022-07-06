By Matthew Roscoe • 06 July 2022 • 18:10

Police investigating explosion at Georgia Guidestones as rumble appears near monument. Image: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS and photos flooded social media on Wednesday, July 6 showing the aftermath of an apparent explosion at the sight of the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, Georgia, US.

A pile of rubble sits behind the mysterious Georgia Guidestones after local residents heard an explosion at around 4 am (US time) on Wednesday, July 6.

One person wrote: “In other news, someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones this morning.” They then jokingly linked the apparent destruction to the new CERN experiments.

Videos showed rubble at the scene with police in attendance.

“The Georgia Guidestones were blown up this morning,” another wrote.

The Georgia Guidestones are a granite monument erected in 1980 in Elbert County, Georgia, in the United States.

On them is a set of ten guidelines inscribed on the structure in eight modern languages and a shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient language scripts.

Famously conspiracy theorists like to point to the first ‘commandment’ which states: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

This has caused many people to link comments from world leaders – who have stated that there are too many people in the world – back to the monument.

GA Governor Candidate 2022, Kandiss Taylor, called the Guidestones ‘Santanic’.

“God is God all by Himself,” she wrote.

“He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

