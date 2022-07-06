Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), and Big Eyes (BIG): Three Tokens Connecting The Crypto Community

By EWN • 06 July 2022 • 8:41

The crypto landscape is broad and diverse, with users participating in the scene for various reasons. From opportunities to turn investments into profit, to engaging with a thriving online community, the uses for crypto reach far and wide. This means that it is essential that the many facets of the crypto landscape are well connected.

Big Eyes (BIG), Polkadot (DOT), and Uniswap (UNI) are three tokens taking alternative approaches to connect the crypto landscape. Each is highly effective at fulfilling its goal and is thus worth researching for those looking to engage with them.

Uniswap (UNI) Broadens The Token Playing Field

Swaps are platforms that allow users to exchange cryptocurrencies for other tokens of equal value. With a swap, £100 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) can be swapped for £100 worth of Ethereum (ETH), with current market readings keeping a close eye on making sure these exchanges are as accurately valued as possible.

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the most successful swaps in the current market, making the process of token swapping incredibly simple. The platform also hosts thousands of tokens, from the market’s biggest players to the newest tokens just beginning their journey in the market.

This allows Uniswap (UNI) to facilitate massive growth for smaller projects, by connecting them to the crypto market at large through their exchange. It is why being launched on Uniswap (UNI) is often a major milestone for new projects, such as with Big Eyes (BIG), which places a Uniswap (UNI) launch as the first component of their second stage in their roadmap.

With all this, it is no surprise that the Uniswap’s governance token, UNI, is so valued in the crypto community. It, therefore, makes for a great token to research, with the potential for investment in the future.

Polkadot (DOT) Connects The Dots

While Uniswap (UNI) connects tokens through its exchange, Polkadot (DOT) has opted to take an alternative approach, creating a protocol that connects the blockchains that tokens are built on in the first place.

Polkadot (DOT) can be described as a layer-0 protocol, as it is open-source and designed into the foundation of connected blockchains. It works as a link between these blockchains, allowing for true interoperability that allows any asset, from tokens to NFTs, to be transferred between the network with ease.

The network established by Polkadot (DOT) not only allows for easy transfers but also provides easy project scalability and immense security, thanks to the number of projects involved in the network. This makes Polkadot (DOT) immensely popular with new projects, allowing the growing crypto landscape to be more connected than ever before.

It, therefore, makes Polkadot’s (DOT) native token a lucrative one. It is therefore highly worth researching, for both inventors and innovators alike.

Big Eyes (BIG) And The Community of Cute

While connecting the crypto landscape’s blockchains and tokens are incredibly important to have a strong, thriving ecosystem, another key aspect of the crypto landscape, in need of a way to connect, is the crypto community.

Meme tokens have become a tremendous tool for creating connectivity in the crypto community, with their primary purpose being to capitalise on community trends as a way to make rapid success in the crypto community. However, meme tokens do sometimes struggle to stay relevant, as community trends and tastes change.

Big Eyes (BIG) is set to change this, by taking the community connectivity of the meme coin and keeping the momentum running through an engaging premise and marketable token mascot.

The token focuses on a cat character, who is said to be the coder and designer of the Big Eyes (BIG) platform. By using the cultural appeal of cuteness, and combining this with cat imagery that directly opposes the dog imagery seen with popular tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes (BIG) plans to draw in an initial audience of crypto enthusiasts and keep them through the unique lore of the platform.

Comic books, NFT communities, and other aspects will be incorporated into the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem, giving the community constant talking points to retain interest and token value. This will also allow the community to continuously grow, and connect more crypto users under a unifying token.

Big Eyes (BIG), therefore, is shaping up to be a major player in the crypto landscape. Its focus on community and dedication to a character far more intricate than most other meme token mascots makes it particularly alluring, and worth researching for those curious to know more.

