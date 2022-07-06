Prince Harry to find out if police protection lawsuit against British government will go ahead

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 15:39

Prince Harry to find out if lawsuit against British government can proceed. Image: Shutterstock.com

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his legal team are preparing for a High Court hearing in London on Thursday, July 7.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office for denying him Metropolitan Police bodyguards during trips to the United Kingdom, according to Newsweek.

The Prince is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The Duke wants to bring his children to the UK, but “does not feel safe” when visiting under current security arrangements, the High Court was previously told.

He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which has delegated powers from the Home Secretary.

The news comes just a week after Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle announced she was going to fight the Supreme Court in relation to the recent Roe v Wade case.

On Thursday, June 30, it was confirmed that feminist campaigner Gloria Steinham joined Meghan in publicly criticising the court’s decision.

Meghan claimed the reaction to the ruling in her house was “guttural”, with the “feminist” Prince Harry equally despairing, she argued it is now essential for legislation enshrining equal rights to be “pushed through”.

Talking to Gloria Steinem for Vogue magazine, the Duchess said: “Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to DC together soon.”

“It is completely nonsensical that that’s even something we’re still fighting for,” Meghan Markle said.

“We have to channel that fear into action, we can start this November in the midterms.”

“I know hearing that feels so repetitive, but we have to vote, every time, from local elections to state and national elections,” she continued.

With regards to the ban on abortion, Meghan said: “It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

She added “Being home [in America], seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energised and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need to be pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for.”

