Putin loses his 58th Russian colonel in the Ukraine conflict, a tank commander

By Chris King • 06 July 2022 • 1:44

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Wikipedia - Kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

Lieutenant Colonel Yegor Meleshenko becomes the 58th Russian colonel that Putin has lost in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his 58th known colonel since his ‘special operation’ began in Ukraine on February 24. Lieutenant Colonel Yegor Meleshenko was a tank commander fighting in the Donbas region, according to The Sun on Tuesday, July 5.

His death was announced on Monday, July 4, as the 43-year-old’s funeral took place in the town of Berdsk, in the Novosibirsk region of Siberia.

“He died defending the residents of Donbas and defending the interests of our motherland”, stated Evgeny Shesternin, the mayor of Berdsk. “We express our deep condolences to his wife Elena, children, relatives, and friends of the hero”, he added.

In four months of conflict, Putin has lost a stunning number of high-ranking officers. At least 11 generals are believed to have been killed by the Ukrainian forces. The Russian leader seems oblivious to the loss of such an incredible amount of top men say experts.

As fighting continues in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, estimates have put the total number of Russian casualties in the region of 30,000.

___________________________________________________________

