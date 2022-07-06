By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 18:09

Russia passes bill for nonconsensual transfer of citizens' biometric data to UBS Credit: Fam Veld/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s State Duma has passed a bill for the nonconsensual transfer of citizen’s biometric data to Unified Biometric System (UBS) as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

The news of Russia’s state Duma passing a bill for the nonconsensual transfer of biometric data of Russian citizens to the Unified Biometric System, was announced by Russian politician and Journalist Alexander Khinstein on his official Telegram.

Russia’s Unified Biometric System (UBS) is a national digital platform that hopes to allow for remote identification of a person by his/her biometric parameters.

The biometric system will reportedly be used in the entire territory of the Russian Federation, and plans to enable citizens living in hard-to-reach areas, as well as people with disabilities to use digital services

In order to allow the maximum number of organisations to use biometric identification and authentication technology, the State Duma has proposed the transfer of biometric personal data collected in the information systems of financial and other organisations to the UBS without the consent of the personal data subject.

According to the document, it is envisaged that the Unified Biometric System will have to provide information to the relevant authorities in case of leakage of a citizens’ personal data.

Within 24 hours of the discovery, it will have to provide “a description of the compromised data and a contact person”, and within three days it will have to report the results of the internal check.

The dissemination of personal data on the Internet by the operator will allegedly only be possible with the consent of the subject.

Exceptions are allegedly only provided for the relevant authorities and local authorities.

The news follows reports of Avito, the world’s largest classified internet site appealing Russia’s forthcoming law changes on the Information Law which are set to affect the IT industry, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

