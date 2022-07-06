“I did not quit when I was told that boys like me don’t do maths, I didn’t quit when old school bankers said I didn’t have the right school ties.

“I didn’t quit when people in my community said that I should not marry the love of my life. I cared deeply about public service, and giving back to this country that has given me so much,” he said.

“When I got the call from… the prime minister just over a year ago, I didn’t hesitate to serve again.

“It was a critical time for our country, tough decisions needed to be made about when we were going to come out of lockdown, about supporting the National Health Service and the care sector under unprecedented strain.”

He added: “I can only hope that my best has been good enough.”

Being health secretary was “undoubtedly also been one of the toughest roles that I have had so far,” he said.

He added: “The gravity of home office decisions, the scale of treasury decisions, but nothing matters more than the health of the British people, especially in the wake of a pandemic.”

Speaking about the NHS, Mr Javid said: “There is so much that I planned for the long term.

“For the long term reform of our health and care systems, and it is a wrench to leave important work behind.

“When I last gave a personal statement from this seat I spoke about the importance of institutions and conventions.

“Today, it is about the importance of integrity.

“Don’t worry, there’s not going to be a series of these.”

He added: “The public expects all of us to maintain honesty and maintain integrity” and “we must bring the country together as one nation.”

Following the Partygate scandal and the Chris Pincher allegations – although the latter was not mentioned specifically – Mr Javid said he had been “treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.”