Shocking scandal of smuggled medical supplies destined to Ukraine military hospitals exposed

By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 14:27

Credit: Ruslan Sitarchuk/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Security Service has exposed a scandal in which medical supplies destined to military hospitals were smuggled to other locations and companies, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

Ukraine’s Security Service has found evidence of an alleged smuggling of medical supplies destined to military hospitals and health care facilities by companies, whose ultimate beneficiary is reportedly a citizen of the Russian Federation.

The investigations have revealed that more than 10 interconnected domestic companies specialising in the supply of expensive medical equipment have not systematically fulfilled their contractual obligations over the past year.

This contract includes both the supply of medical equipment and its maintenance.

The amount of losses from the medical supplies and equipment has been documented to be as much as 13 million Ukrainian hryvnias.

A Russian citizen, the alleged owner of the companies as well as their management team, made up of Ukrainian citizens, have been accused of being involved in a breach of contracts.

During the searches, investigators found seals of the companies, as well as the notes of information and documents providing evidence of the alleged smuggling.

The citizen of the Russian Federation has been accused (in absentia) as well as the head of one of the supplying companies, under suspicion of committing the crime.

According to the Ukraine Security Service investigative actions are currently underway to identify and prosecute all persons involved in the illegal activities.

The report follows the Vice-Rector of Russia’s Customs Academy being detained for drug trafficking in the Moscow Region, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

