By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 13:30

Spain's AEMET issue warning for second heatwave hitting this weekend Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have issued a warning for a potential second heatwave expected this weekend, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

Spain’s AEMET took to Twitter to warn the nation of the second heatwave that could hit this weekend, stating:

“July 7 marks the beginning of a progressive and generalised rise in temperatures. From the weekend onwards we could be facing the second #HeatWave of the summer in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

“We do not rule out a persistent situation. Very hot also in the Canary Islands.”

⚠️ El 7 de julio comienza una subida de las temperaturas progresiva y generalizada.

A partir del fin de semana podríamos estar ante la segunda #OlaDeCalor del verano en la Península y Baleares. No descartamos que sea una situación persistente.

Mucho calor también en Canarias. pic.twitter.com/PgOjlrVVVY — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

Following the rise in temperatures expected on Thursday, July 7, maximum temperatures will rise in the Canary Islands, the southwest of Andalusia and most of central and northern Spain on Friday, July 8.

They will be above 35 degrees in the interior of the southwest quadrant of the peninsula and probably also in the interior of southern Galicia. Temperatures will exceed 40 degrees in the lower Guadalquivir and areas of Badajoz.

Minimum temperatures will rise in the Canary Islands, around the Gulf of Cadiz and inland in the extreme northwest of the peninsula.

On Saturday, July 9 temperatures are expected to rise throughout the country, reaching 35 degrees in the Atlantic basin of the southern half of the peninsula, with the probability of exceeding 40 degrees in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana valleys.

Temperatures in the interior of Tenerife are also likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, July 20, will see temperatures that exceed 35 degrees in the Atlantic basin of the southern half of the peninsula and in areas of the Ebro valley and the northern plateau, and even 40 degrees in large areas of the southwest quadrant.

The news follows reports of temperatures rising on Wednesday, July 6 throughout Spain according to AEMET.

