Stroke-inducing heart conditions have increased up to 72 per cent in England

A new study shows that the risk of being hospitalised for heart failure after surgery is higher in patients who develop an abnormal heart rhythm.

First study author, Dr Parag Goyal who is an associate professor at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City said: “This could mean that atrial fibrillation is an important indicator of underlying but not yet detected heart failure, or it could mean that atrial fibrillation itself contributes to the future development of heart failure.”

In April 2022 a study funded by the British Heart Foundation found that people with the stroke-inducing heart condition have now outnumbered the combined amount of people diagnosed with the four most common types of cancer. The research showed that cases of atrial fibrillation (AF) which is a dangerous heart rhythm condition and a major cause of strokes have increased by up to 72 per cent in England over the last two decades according to the Independent Chris Gale who is a professor of cardiovascular medicine and a British Heart Foundation-funded researcher at the University of Leeds said: “Changes to healthcare are driven by data and we’ve created the first blueprint of AF that lays bare the growing impact it is having on society.”

“Our study paints a clear picture of the trends and gaps that need to be urgently addressed to achieve health equity and prevent unnecessary strokes.”

“We hope that it can be used as a reference point to determine if new interventions and health strategies are successful in curtailing the rising tide of cases and the burden that comes with AF.”

Medical director at the British Heart Foundation, Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, said: “The sheer rise in the number of people now living with AF is staggering, and yet on top of this, many more people will be unaware that they also have this hidden stroke risk in their heart.

“This research also highlights the health inequity that exists in AF and other health conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure that contribute to its development.”

“It emphasises that we need more targeted prevention strategies and new innovations to equip doctors to better detect the condition early so people can benefit from anti-clotting drugs and other life-saving treatment.”

The study was funded by the British Heart Foundation and has been published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe.