By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 19:01

Three more Russian hockey players prosecuted following Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Fedotov scandal Credit: Telegram @Bazabazon

Three Russian hockey players from Ufa, Russia, linked to Philadelphia Flyer’s goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov have allegedly been prosecuted for bribery, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

At the end of June, Anvar Suleymanov, who now plays for Russian hockey team Salavat Yulaev, and two trainees of the club, Vladislav Lukin and Mikhail Vorobyov, were put on trial in Ufa.

The hockey players are accused under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for bribery, following attempts to dodge a military draft.

The athletes could potentially face from five to ten years in prison.

The cases of Suleymanov, Lukin and Vorobyov are linked to former police officer Farit Samigullin.

Investigators claim that Samigullin had helped athletes avoid conscription to the Russian army for several years by preparing fake military ID cards for them.

During the police search Samigullin’s phone was inspected, providing the evidence of his correspondence with various athletes.

It was there that investigators allegedly came across correspondence related to Fedotov’s military record, and according to the latest reports, also of Suleymanov, Lukin and Vorobyov.

The news follows Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov being detained in Russia’s St Petersburg, as reported on Friday July 1.

