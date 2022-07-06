WATCH: Ukraine shares footage of “Ukrainian Top Gun” flying Su-25 fighter jet

By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 12:12
Ukraine shares footage of "Ukrainian Top Gun" flying Su-25 fighter jet Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
Ukraine’s footage of a Ukrainian Top Gun pilot flying an Su-25 fighter jet was shared on Twitter by the Defence Ministry of Ukraine:
“Ukrainian #TopGun and his Su-25 in action. Video by attack_pilot_ua”
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 6, 2022
The footage showed a Ukrainian fighter pilot flying a Sukhoi Su-25 Grach plane. The aircraft first produced in the Soviet Union, is a single-seat, twin-engine, subsonic fighter jet designed by Sukhoi, that first took to the sky in 1975.
The song playing in the background is “I Ain’t Worried” by popular band One Republic, written for the latest Top Gun film sequel “Top Gun: Maverick”, starring Tom Cruise, retaking his iconic role as fighter pilot “Maverick” and Miles Teller, portraying a young an upcoming fighter pilot known as “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s deceased partner “Goose”.
The footage is one of many clips that have recently been released on social media by Ukraine’s Armed Forces in a bid to raise awareness for their ongoing war with Russia.
The clip of Ukrainian “Top Gun” follows Ukraine’s Defence Ministry sharing footage of Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.
