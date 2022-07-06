By Chris King • 06 July 2022 • 3:51

Image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Michael Tubi/Shutterstock

Rebel Tory MPs have warned Boris Johnson that he faces a mutiny if he refuses to resign.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 6 at 3:17am

A mutiny is brewing among rebel Tory MPs who want Boris Johnson to resign. They went so far last night, Tuesday, July 5, as warning the PM that the party’s rules could be changed if he didn’t go. Several voiced their belief that his leadership would be over by the weekend.

Another confidence vote has been threatened by MPs for next week if Mr Johnson refuses to resign. “If he had any decency then he’d resign, but he won’t. The Cabinet know it’s over but they keep propping him up”, one of the rebels told The Mirror.

Boris Johnson has been compared to Rasputin by former chief whip Andrew Mitchell during an interview last night with BBC Newsnight. “It’s a bit like the death of Rasputin. He’s been poisoned, stabbed, he’s been shot, his body’s been dumped in the freezing river and still, he lives!”, said Mitchell.

He added: ‘This is an abnormal Prime Minister – brilliantly charismatic, very funny, very amusing, big, big character, but I’m afraid he has neither the character nor the temperament to be our prime minister”.

Johnson’s position was “untenable’, according to the chairman of the Commons justice committee, Sir Bob Neill, while speaking with the”Radio Times. He added though that the PM “may well seek to cling on”, which, if he did, would damage the Conservative party.

Pressure was being put on Sir Graham Brady last night. The Chairman of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers – which sets the rules for the parliamentary party in the House of Commons – was urged to tell Boris Johnson to resign, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 5 at 11:35pm – Steve Barclay is new Health Minister

As a hectic few hours at Downing Street draw to a close this evening, Boris Johnson has promoted Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and his current chief of staff. He will replace Sajid Javid as Health Secretary after the position was left vacant by Javid’s resignation earlier today.

Things have quietened down again now, but the Prime Minister also lost the Tory vice-chairman, Bim Afolami this evening. Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards, and Virginia Crosbie have also all decided to step down from their PPS roles.

Lord Frost, tweeting about the spate of resignations, tweeted @DavidGHFrost:

A statement from me. In short, @RishiSunak and @sajidjavid have done the right thing. pic.twitter.com/iPtV6I0fM8 — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) July 5, 2022

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 5 at 11:07pm – Nadhim Zahawi made Chancellor

Boris Johnson has appointed the former Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. He replaces Rishi Sunak, who dramatically resigned from the Cabinet earlier this evening.

While Zahawi takes over at the Treasury, his old job post will be filled by Michelle Donelan, the Chippenham MP who has been promoted from Minister of State for Higher and Further Education, to Education Secretary.

The Prime Minister was possibly buoyed by the news tonight that Deputy PM Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey had no intention of resigning.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 5 at 9:54pm

Following the bombshell resignations earlier today of Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson has been rocked by more departures. Bim Afolami has quit his post as Tory party vice-chairman while appearing live on TalkTV.

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden made a similar plea as the previous ministers did, urging Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister.

“After recent allegations about the former deputy chief whip and other things that have happened over recent weeks, I just don’t think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more”, said Mr Afolami.

He continued: “I think for that reason he should step down”, adding that “after having said that”, he was probably no longer going to be the party’s vice-chairman.

Tuesday, July 5 at 7:47pm

Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister is surely reaching a climax this evening, Tuesday, July 5, after not one, but two of his top ministers resigned from the Cabinet. First to go was Health Secretary Sajid Javid. He was followed only minutes later by his Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak informed the PM in his resignation letter that: “We cannot continue like this. The public rightly expects government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid though did not hold back, he demanded that Mr Johnson resigns because he believed he was no longer the right man to lead the Tories, or the country, questioning both his integrity and leadership skills.

Piers Morgan was among the first to tweet @piersmorgan:

WOW!!! Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also resigned. Cabinet dominos falling.. it’s over for Boris. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TL43ikXOED — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2022

The Prime Minister had made a grovelling apology only minutes before the two bombshell resignations hit him. His handling of the scandal surrounding the shamed Chris Pincher forced him into making an apology.

Downing Street admitted that Mr Johnson had already been aware of complaints made against Mr Pincher when he installed him in the role as deputy chief whip.

“It is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this Government”, Mr Javid wrote to the PM. “I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government. The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country”.

He continued: “Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public is concluding that we are now neither”.

“The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too”, the former Health Secretary concluded.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted his thoughts on today’s resignations @Keir_Starmer:

The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won’t fix that. Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs. pic.twitter.com/qx3k9jQLZw — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 5, 2022

