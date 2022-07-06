By Joshua Manning • 06 July 2022 • 12:30
WATCH: Destruction of a Russian tank in Ukraine causes huge mushroom cloud
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
Videos of the footage of the destruction of the Russian tank in Ukraine have been shared on social media, with one Twitter user posting:
“The Armed Forces showed a video of the destruction of a Russian tank in eastern Ukraine.”
⚡️The Armed Forces showed a video of the destruction of a Russian tank in eastern Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1jHbpGts8B
— Flash (@Flash43191300) July 6, 2022
The exact location and time of the destruction of the Russian tank was not shared. Ukraine’s Armed Forces do not always pinpoint the exact location of their footage for security reasons.
The video comes after an increase in media published by Ukraine’s Armed Forces showing their ongoing war efforts with Russian forces.
One example is Ukraine’s Defence Ministry sharing footage of Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.
Footage of Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade destroying Russian tanks, was shared on Twitter by the Defence of Ukraine, in a tweet that read:
“russian tank hunters from the #UAarmy. No place for occupiers on our land!Footage by 93 Mechanized Brigade.”
russian tank hunters from the #UAarmy. No place for occupiers on our land!Footage by 93 Mechanized Brigade. pic.twitter.com/7mWL2ttMw4
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 5, 2022
According to further reports, the Czech volunteers of the Ukrainian International Legion have been on a roll in Ukraine, with their latest victory scored over Russia with the capture of two Russian T-80BV tanks.
