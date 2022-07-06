By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 July 2022 • 22:38
Watch rivers of hail, torrential rain and strong winds batter Spain
Image [email protected]
Subscribe👉TELEGRAM: https://t.co/Uw6hADCvazHailstorms hit Burgos and Andorra, Teruel province today. Spain. Rivers of hail flooded the streets of the city. Spain#Burgos #Andorra #Spain #hail #hailstorm #granizo #granizada #weather #Climate pic.twitter.com/4NIVC17iRy
— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) July 6, 2022
Tormenta de granizo sobre Requena @Tiempo_Valencia @tiempobrasero @MeteoredES @meteo_requena @Armeteo @oratgenet @jacobpetrus_tve pic.twitter.com/JAa8syJib7
— Eduardo Castellano (@EduReq94) July 6, 2022
Subscribe👉TELEGRAM: https://t.co/Uw6hADCvazHailstorms hit Burgos and Andorra, Teruel province today. Spain. Rivers of hail flooded the streets of the city. Spain#Burgos #Andorra #Spain #hail #hailstorm #granizo #granizada #weather #Climate pic.twitter.com/NpDAc5ijvQ
— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) July 6, 2022
Severe #Storm and #Hail Hits Andorra, Spain 2022! – Tormenta Granizo Andorra – Teruel Granizo#Tormenta #Granizo #Andorra – #TeruelGranizo pic.twitter.com/fZG9Bv4s5S
— World News Araştıran İnsan (@RH_News_World) July 6, 2022
The storms come as parts of Spain, Italy and other areas in Europe suffer drought conditions destroying crops and emptying dams.
