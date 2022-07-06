By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 July 2022 • 22:38

Watch rivers of hail, torrential rain and strong winds batter Spain

Spain has been hit by a number of storms with rivers of hail, strong winds and torrential rain tearing through cities and farmlands destroying property and crops.

Requena, Valencia

Tereul, Andorra

The storms come as parts of Spain, Italy and other areas in Europe suffer drought conditions destroying crops and emptying dams.

