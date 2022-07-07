33-year-old Chinese man shocked to find he was actually born female

Chen Li, whose name has been changed, was told by doctors he was born with female sex chromosomes as well as ovaries and a uterus, despite having male genital organs according to the Mail on Thursday, July 7.

Chen, who is from a small town in the Sichuan province in China, only discovered he was also female after he went to doctors for help with recurring urinary tract problems.

After a medical, it was discovered that Chen’s levels of the male sex hormone androgen were below average

His levels of female sex hormones and ovarian activity, on the other hand, were comparable to those found in healthy adult women.

After more than 30 years of identifying as a man, Chen found the outcome distressing and requested to have his female reproductive organs removed.

He underwent a three-hour surgery on June 6 and was released from the hospital 10 days later.

Surgeon, Luo Xiping, said that after the operation the patient “was quickly at ease and his confidence was restored.”

“From this point on, he can live his life as a man, but he cannot reproduce because his testicles cannot produce sperm,” Luo added.