"Alaska is Ours" sign spotted in Russia's Krasnoyarsk following takeover threats Credit: Twitter @irgarner

A sign reading “Alaska is Ours” has been spotted in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, following threats to takeover the US territory, as reported on Thursday, July, 7.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house, warned that if the US continued to seize Russian resources abroad, Moscow could reclaim Alaska, formerly a part of the Russian territory.

The Russian city of Krasnoyarsk is located on the Yenisei River in Siberia, Russia. A picture of the sign was posted on Twitter:

“Alaska is Ours!” As spotted in Krasnoyarsk. They’ve gone totally mad.”

There are 3 F-22 squadrons and 2 F-35A squadrons in Alaska which together field over 100 5th generation aircraft. Imagine if Ukraine was fighting Russia with the aircraft the USAF has stationed in Alaska. — GPU Dirt Farmer (@azbridgewater) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @irgarner @azbridgewater

One Twitter user responded: “There are 3 F-22 squadrons and 2 F-35A squadrons in Alaska which together field over 100 5th generation aircraft. Imagine if Ukraine was fighting Russia with the aircraft the USAF has stationed in Alaska.”

Another Twitter user stated:

“Alaskans are well armed, and well practiced with their weapons, good outdoorsmen, properly equipped for the conditions and generally resourceful. I’d chip in for the pay per view o,n that one….(I grew up in AK)”

To which a further user answered:

“The naive idea civilians with guns are able to take on an army is mind boggling….”

The naive idea civilians with guns are able to take on an army is mind boggling…. — Velo-nitraM 💙💛 (@MartinHoHoHoHo) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @unrocket @MartinHoHoHoHo

The news follows reports of Russia claiming that Ukraine servicemen were involved in the US Pentagon’s infectious disease experiments, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

