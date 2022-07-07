By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 11:08

Associate of Russian MMA fighter Viacheslav Datsik wanted for murder Credit: Konstantin Lenkov/Shutterstock.com

An associate of Russian MMA fighter Viacheslav Datsik and Russian Singer Stas Baretsky is wanted for murder as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Russian MMA fighter Viacheslav Datsik and singer Stas Baretsky’s alleged friend is wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old, as reported by 112.

The body of the 18-year-old girl was found in the suburbs of Moscow. The killer had stabbed her 15 times.

Sofia Krasilnikova was found by her mother in a flat of a multi-storey building in Zheleznodorozhny, Russia.

The body was lying in the bathroom and forensic officers found 10 stab wounds on the body in the area of the chest, three in the area of the forearms and two more in the area of the legs.

During the police investigation, video surveillance footage showed that on July 2, Sofia entered the building with her boyfriend Viacheslav Polyakov, an associate of Russian singer Stas Baretsky and fighter Viacheslav Datsik’s.

Also known as Red Tarzan, Viacheslav Datsik, is a convicted felon, known for sparking controversy with his white supremacist views, who fights as a professional kickboxer and mixed martial artist.

He is well known in the Mixed Martial Arts Community, with hundreds of videos of him circulating on Twitter:

“Russian cruiserweight, convicted felon & white supremacist Viacheslav Datsik needed only about 30 seconds to score the TKO-1 victory over Glory MMA Champ Saulo Cavalari in the main event from Moscow, Russia,” read one tweet showing footage of the fighter.

Russian cruiserweight, convicted felon & white supremacist Viacheslav Datsik needed only about 30 seconds to score the TKO-1 victory over Glory MMA Champ Saulo Cavalari in the main event from Moscow, Russia pic.twitter.com/SFBNrip3qQ — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) April 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TimBoxeo

Another tweet from May showed one of his recent fights:

“What a matchup to kickstart Hardcore FC boxing division. Alexander Emelianenko vs Viacheslav Datsik #popMMA”

What a matchup to kickstart Hardcore FC boxing division. Alexander Emelianenko vs Viacheslav Datsik #popMMA pic.twitter.com/FERF3gZsA2 — Matysek (@Matysek88) May 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Matysek88

Stas Baretsky is a singer, iconic in Russia for his anti-western views and aggressive attitude towards capitalism, often causing tense debates on Russian media.

Videos on Twitter show his large personality while talking about Russian politics:

Credit: Twitter @RuPolitics_NC

The news follows reports of top Russian businessman Yury Voronov, who had connections to Russian oil company Gazprom being found dead in a swimming pool near St Petersburg, as reported on July 5.

