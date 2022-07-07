Balearic Islands Government and National Intelligence Centre unite to strengthen cybersecurity

By Tamsin Brown • 07 July 2022 • 23:43

The Balearic Islands Government and the National Intelligence Centre have united to strengthen cybersecurity. Image: Balearic Islands Government

The Balearic Islands Government has signed an agreement with the Spanish National Intelligence Centre according to which the two institutions will work together to strengthen cybersecurity.

On July 5, the councillor for European Funds, University and Culture of the Balearic Islands Government, Miquel Company, and the director of the Spanish National Intelligence Centre (CNI), Esperanza Casteleiro, signed an agreement whereby the two institutions will collaborate to strengthen the mechanisms and protocols in place for cybersecurity in the autonomous community, in line with the guidelines set out by the European Union.

The CNI will facilitate the implementation of the best-suited tools and technology at all times. For all these actions, the National Cryptologic Centre, which is part of the CNI, will be at the disposal of the Government with the aim of carrying out reviews or visits to the facilities as and when required.

The agreement, in force for a period of four years, does not provide any economic benefits to the majority of the parties and the initiatives are financed through European funding mechanisms.

“Sharing all relevant information on incidents, response mechanisms and training is essential for improving cybersecurity at regional, national and European levels,” said Company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.