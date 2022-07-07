BREAKING NEWS: Russia claims Ukraine servicemen were involved in US Pentagon’s infectious disease experiments

By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 15:29

Russia claims Ukraine servicemen were involved in US Pentagon's infectious disease experiments Credit: Ivan Cholakov/Shutterstock.com

Russia has claimed that Ukraine servicemen were involved in the US Pentagon’s infectious disease experiments, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Russia’s claims on Ukraine servicemen being involved in the US Pentagon’s infectious disease experiments, come after Russia’s Ministry of Defence published diseases found in blood analysis results of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The health condition and blood analysis was reportedly carried out on “voluntarily surrendered Ukrainian servicemen.”

The data was used to show the presence of antibodies to contagious disease agents, all while not naming the servicemen.

According to the results, 33 per cent of the examined servicemen had had hepatitis A, more than four per cent had renal syndrome fever and 20 percent had West Nile fever.

Russia’s MOD stated:

“The figures are significantly higher than the statistical average. In view of active research of these diseases held by the Pentagon within the Ukrainian projects, there is reason to believe that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were involved as volunteers in experiments to assess the tolerance of dangerous infectious diseases.”

“The lack of therapeutic effect of antibacterial medication has been reported during in-patient treatment of AFU servicemen in medical facilities.”

“High concentrations of antibiotics, including sulphonyl amides and fluoroquinolones, have been detected in their blood.”

“This fact may indicate preventive use of antibiotics and preparation of personnel for operating in conditions of biological contamination, such as cholera agent, that indirectly proves the information of the Russian Defence Ministry that Ukrainian special units were planning to use biological agents.”

“The data will be included in the U.S. military-biological dossier and we will continue to examine it and keep you informed”

The news comes just after Russia’s Defence Ministry announced a pause in combat in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

