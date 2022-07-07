By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 11:30

BREAKING NEWS: Russia's Defence Ministry announces official pause of combat in Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry has officially announced a pause in combat in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The Defence Ministry of Russia has announced a pause in combat in Ukraine with its units undergoing measures to “replenish combat capabilities”.

“The servicemen have been given an opportunity to rest and receive letters and parcels from home,” Russian news agency TASS quoted a source in the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The operational pause in the Russian troops had previously been reported by the American Institute for the Study of War.

According to the institute, the pause is needed by the Russians in preparation for “larger operations”.

The news follows reports of Russia’s parliament hurriedly passing wartime economic legislation that will allow it to take control of the economy during what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The legislation approved on Wednesday, July 6 will become law once signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Usually, such legislation is reserved for full-scale war having been used by countries during World War II, to enable them to take control of production facilities needed to build the weapons and armaments they needed to defend themselves.

Russia’s economy is also reportedly suffering, due to the latest sanctions, as seen in the case of Russian Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project in the Arctic, valued at €70Bn, which has reportedly been stopped due to EU sanctions, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

