Buy local products to fight inflation, says Consell de Mallorca councillor

By Tamsin Brown • 07 July 2022 • 10:44

Buy locally to fight inflation, says Consell de Mallorca councillor. Image: Consell de Mallorca

Speaking on a visit to a tile manufacturing centre, the Consell de Mallorca’s Jaume Alzamora urged people to buy local products in order to control inflation.

On July 5, the councillor for Economic Promotion and Local Development of the Consell de Mallorca, Jaume Alzamora, called for people to consume local products as a means of controlling inflation. Speaking at a tile manufacturing centre in Vilafranca de Bonany, Alzamora encouraged the purchase of ‘zero-kilometre’ food, products and services.

He highlighted the fact that the prices of some construction materials have shot up by 50 per cent in a year and have caused the real estate sector to come to a standstill. According to the Industrial Price Index (IPRI) of Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), the factories for bricks, roof tiles and terracotta products for construction sell their materials at prices that are 43.6 per cent higher than last year.

Alzamora said: “In a situation like the current one, it is absolutely essential to promote the consumption of local products. They are of high quality, and mostly cheaper, as they are not affected by the price of transport, which is a particularly important factor for us, as we are an island.”

