By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 July 2022 • 22:50

Calpe's 'Art al Carrer' exhibition brings colour to the old town Image Calp Ayuntamiento

Calpe’s “Art al Carrer” (Street Art) exhibition has livened up the city’s old town providing beauty and colour to its streets and passageways.

The sixth year of the exhibition sees six associations come together to decorate the streets with canvases, artificial flowers and paintings. Assigned by lottery the associations decorating the streets are:

The 2022 Festival Committee will decorate La Font Street

The Xaranga la Xarlota Cultural Musician Association will take charge of San Roc Street

The Alicante Association for the Fight against Cancer is responsible for Calle La Ermita

The Belgian Friendship Association of Levante will be in charge of decorating García Ortiz street

Calpe Red Cross will decorate Calle San Roc from García Ortiz

The Red Cloud Cultural and Personal Growth Association will be in charge of Cervantes Street.

July 28 will see judges announce their decision and award the prize for the best decorated, with a number of other organisations also having opted to decorate streets but not to participate in the completion. They are the Gargasindi Special Education College, the Maite Boronat Occupational Center, the Silene d’Ifac Nursery School and the Civic Center for the Elderly.

Municipal buildings will also display the works of 49 local painters whilst the Plaza Miguel Roselló will exhibit 18 large-scale works of the Photo Club Ifach.

Calpe’s ‘Art al Carrer’ has brightened up the town making it even more special to visit, with plenty of art on display and streets down which to stroll.

