By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 July 2022 • 22:50
Calpe's 'Art al Carrer' exhibition brings colour to the old town
Image Calp Ayuntamiento
The sixth year of the exhibition sees six associations come together to decorate the streets with canvases, artificial flowers and paintings. Assigned by lottery the associations decorating the streets are:
July 28 will see judges announce their decision and award the prize for the best decorated, with a number of other organisations also having opted to decorate streets but not to participate in the completion. They are the Gargasindi Special Education College, the Maite Boronat Occupational Center, the Silene d’Ifac Nursery School and the Civic Center for the Elderly.
Municipal buildings will also display the works of 49 local painters whilst the Plaza Miguel Roselló will exhibit 18 large-scale works of the Photo Club Ifach.
Calpe’s ‘Art al Carrer’ has brightened up the town making it even more special to visit, with plenty of art on display and streets down which to stroll.
