Camping: Campsite in Marbella, Malaga

By Laura Kemp • 07 July 2022 • 14:30
This camping site is full of great facilities and is perfectly located close to the beach and Marbella
Camping and Bungalows La Buganvilla
Just a 15-minute walk from the beach and a 15-minute drive to Marbella, Camping and Bungalows La Buganvilla also has a range of great facilities including a bar and restaurant, a cosy library, internet access, a fireplace for chilly nights, pools, a sunbathing terrace and a playground – making it the perfect campsite for groups and families.
Water games, a kids’ club and entertainment nights run day and night in high season to keep the kids busy, and you’ll probably want to potter back towards the bar area in between to try the local dishes up for grabs at Buganvilla’s restaurant.
Here, you can pitch a tent and they also have pitches for touring caravans, motorhomes and campervans.
Added bonus: Dogs are welcome!
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
