By Laura Kemp • 07 July 2022 • 12:34

Columnist Nora Johnson:Your next fairytale wedding...or divorce? Image: Pixabay

After a few years of uncertainty, the spiderwebs are being dusted off marquees, the champagne orders are rolling in for the weddings of those who became engaged before/during the pandemic and had to postpone their dream wedding maybe a few times.

It has long been an old wives’ tale that the flashier the wedding, the shorter the marriage. Now research confirms this. Expensive weddings are twice as likely to end in divorce within three years, according to the Marriage Foundation.

When the comedian Russell Brand married the singer Katy Perry in India, their extravagant nuptials included a parade of camels and elephants and divorce just over a year later. Kim Kardashian’s $10m wedding (including a $20,000 cake) lasted just 72 days.

Celebrities never seem to mention the day after the honeymoon and the resultant huge debt build up. They sell their huge weddings to magazines to get acres of publicity, which probably pays it all off and lasts until the divorce, when they can do it all over again at the next wedding. Those poor souls trying to emulate them will just be saddled with massive debt as a reminder of their big day…

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers ( www.nora-johnson.net ) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.