Consell de Mallorca carries out 895 inspections of tourism establishments

By Tamsin Brown • 07 July 2022 • 19:20

The Consell de Mallorca has carried out 895 inspections of tourism establishments. Image: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca wishes to crack down on illegal tourism establishments and has carried out a total of 895 inspections in order to detect irregularities.

The Consell de Mallorca, through the Department of Transition, Tourism and Sports, carried out 895 inspections of tourist establishments all over Mallorca between January 1 and May 31.

Of these inspections, 541 were done at tourist accommodation establishments, 217 at tourism intermediaries and 120 at restaurants and entertainment establishments, among others. These inspections led to 175 infringement proceedings being opened. In terms of municipalities, the highest number of inspections were carried out in Palma (360), followed by Alcudia (50), Calvia (43), Pollença (41) and Llucmajor (39).

During the inspections, 55 illegal tourist accommodation establishments were detected. On June 29, the councillor for Transition, Tourism and Sport, Andreu Serra, said: “We want to crack down on act illegal activity at tourist accommodation and fight against ‘excess tourism’ [drunken and antisocial behaviour from tourists].”

Citizens can inform the Consell de Mallorca if they are aware of any illegal tourist offerings in Mallorca. The e-mail address [email protected] has been set up for this purpose.

