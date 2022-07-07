Costa Blanca’s beaches of Elche declared smoke-free

This campaign is part of an initiative launched by the Department of Health to reduce tobacco consumption, according to Radio Elche.

The campaign has two objectives; the first is to raise awareness of the harmful effect of tobacco on the health of those who smoke, as well as those who are affected by this smoke.

The second objective of the campaign is to put an end to the environmental impact of discarding cigarette butts on the natural environment of the beaches, as last year a ton of cigarette butts were collected on the beaches of Elche.

In the Comunitat Valenciana, nearly 6500 people died from tobacco-related illnesses last year.

Monitors will be hired for 3 weeks to patrol the beaches and raise public awareness of the importance of not smoking.

The Councillor for Tourism, Carles Molina, highlighted the value of the 5 blue flags that the beaches that Elche currently have and confirmed the flags are a seal of quality assurance of the beaches.

He also said he considered the conversion of the beaches of Elche as Smoke-free Beaches as an opportunity to continue to preserve the health of the people as well as the health and quality of the beaches and the natural environment.