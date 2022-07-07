By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 July 2022 • 23:14

Dénia’s Jazz Festival returns with the best local and international bands - Image Denia City Council

The eighth edition of Dénia’s Jazz Festival returns in August offering the best of the local and international jazz bands.

Tickets went on sale on July 7 for the event which will take place in the Torrecremada gardens, with the Councillor for Culture, Raúl García de la Reina, the Artistic Director of the festival, the Saxophonist Enric Peidro, and the technician of the Culture area, Maribel Font coming together to make the announcement.

Twenty musicians from more than ten countries will perform including American Carole Alston who kicks the event off on August 4. She will be supported by among others, the Italian double bass player Paolo Furio Marasso and one of the revelation musicians in the national jazz panorama: the young drummer of Petrer Carles Pérez.

She will be followed up by Australian vocalist Jessie Gordon, on tour from her native Perth. She will be supported by a trio led by Buenos Aires pianist Federico Mazzanti.

Nace Ellingtonia Jazz Ensemble follows on August 18 with a concert ” to celebrate the figure and music of Duke Ellington”.

August 25 sees Frenchman Jerome Etcheberry and The Hot Berries close the event with a style strongly rooted in the tradition of Louis Armstrong, Red Allen and Roy Eldridge. Etcheberry is one of the best musicians in his country and one of the most interesting representatives of his style throughout the world, with an extensive discography and a career as long as it is abundant in achievements.

All concerts will begin at 10:30 pm with the gates opening at 9 pm. Tickets cost €14 and are available from Notikumi.com and from Ale Hop stores in Marqués de Campo and La Marina Shopping Center, the Chamarel hotel and Benjamin House. They can also be purchased at the box office before each concert, at a price of €17.

Dénia’s Jazz Festival is an event not to be missed with an exceptionally high calibre of musicians taking to the stage to bring the best of jazz to local audiences.

