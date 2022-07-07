By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 18:13

Elche City Council extends aid deadline for self-employed and SMEs. Image: AytoElche

ELCHE City Council has extended the deadline for aid applications for self-employed and small businesses (SMEs) to help pay their electricity and gas bills.

The aid package, which was launched on June 10, is endowed with €1 million in total and is designed so that the self-employed and SMEs can qualify for a grant of €500 to meet energy costs.

The deadline for submitting applications has now been extended to midnight on Friday, July 22, according to municipal spokesman Hector Diez.

To apply for aid, you need to go through the council’s website.

There you will be asked to submit electricity and gas bills for your premises of work, from January 1, 2022, to July 1.

According to Mr Diez, a thousand applications have been submitted so far, and with the extension of the deadline “we intend to encourage more interested parties to apply for this aid.”

