Elian’s School Pupil Awarded Highest English Language Level

David Pagan has been awarded the highest possible English Language Level

A 13-year-old from IEP Elian’s British School of La Nucia has passed a prestigious exam, recognising that he has the highest possible level of English, and superior to that of the vast majority of people with English as a first language. David Pagan, whose own first language is Spanish, is one of the youngest people ever to gain the demanding C2 level in English in the world-renowned Cambridge English examinations.

David puts his success down to his love of reading, and in particular reading in English. He is often to be found deep inside a novel, and he’s a frequent visitor to the school library.

This year also saw the largest number of Elian’s students in the school’s history to attain C2 in English, with thirteen teenagers meeting the formidable requirements of the examination to gain the certified level. To give you an idea of the outstanding nature of their achievement, most people with English as a mother tongue would fall short of attaining C2 level in the language.

Head of English, Cathal McCann said: “These results are a great endorsement of our approach to teaching English — by integrating preparation for the Cambridge English exams with the study of English Literature and English Language for our students’ external GCSE assessments. Elian’s students have an impressive record, with their grades often matching and outstripping that of their native English-speaking peers. I heartily congratulate them on another magnificent achievement.”

Rosa Maria Tortosa, Director of Elian’s added: “These superb results show, once again, how important it is to immerse children in the English language from a young age. They also demonstrate how a dedicated team of teachers can instil students with the skills and confidence they need to achieve the peak of excellence. We are immensely proud of them.”

Elian’s British School is part of the IEP (International Educational Partnership), which includes a number of British and bilingual schools in Spain. Elian’s School has been providing a British education on the Costa Blanca since 2002.

