By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 14:25

Government of Spain issues official warning for an "episode of high temperatures" Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

The Government of Spain has issued an official warning for an episode of high temperatures set to hit the whole nation, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The Government of Spain’s official warning for an “episode of high temperatures” was shared on Twitter by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), in a tweet that read:

Today, July 7, marks the start of a spell of high temperatures that will affect practically the whole country. Be careful because temperatures will rise gradually and daily until at least next Sunday 👇.”

Hoy 7 de junio se inicia un episodio de altas temperaturas que afectará a prácticamente todo el país. Atentos porque la temperaturas irán subiendo paulatina y diariamente hasta, por lo menos, el próximo domingo.👇 pic.twitter.com/f3C4fzb6mp — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 7, 2022

The full statement as issued by the Government of Spain and AEMET read:

From today, Thursday, a gradual rise in temperatures begins due to the stabilisation of the atmosphere and the strong sunshine typical of this time of year, and in the Canary Islands due to the entry of a warm mass from Africa.

The greatest rises expected for today will be on the Atlantic slope and in the interior of the northern third of the peninsula.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 8, will see the rise continue in most of the northern half of the peninsula, being more pronounced in inland areas.

Likewise, rises are expected in the southwest quadrant of the peninsula so that it is likely to reach 40ºC in the valleys of the Guadiana and Guadalquivir.

The Canary Islands are also expected to see marked increases on this day, especially in the centre and east of the archipelago.

On Saturday, July 9, temperatures will probably rise again in most of the country, more markedly so in the northern half of the peninsula and the Canary Islands.

As on the previous day, temperatures are likely to exceed 40ºC in parts of the south-western quadrant of the Iberian Peninsula, and 35ºC in a large part of the Canary Islands, especially in inland areas.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday July 10, although less intensely than on previous days.

From Monday, July 11 onwards, the probable approach of a cold drop over the west of the peninsula will increase the uncertainty regarding the evolution of temperatures from this day onwards, for which reason it is advisable to follow the updates in this information note.

The news follows Spain’s AEMET issuing a warning for a second heatwave hitting this weekend, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

