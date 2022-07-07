By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 13:34

Huge farmer protests in the Netherlands continue as supermarket food runs out Credit: Twitter @risemelbourne

Huge farmer protests in the Netherlands are continuing to escalate, while supermarkets reportedly begin to run out of food, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The farmer protests seen in the Netherlands have led many supermarkets to run out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

The protests began on Sunday, July 3, as Dutch farmers were angered by government plans that would require them to use less fertiliser and reduce livestock.

The farmers blocked various supermarket distribution points in several cities, as well as allegedly spreading huge amounts of manure onto government owned fields to ruin crops.

Farmers are also claiming that both Dutch and European media have not been giving the protests the coverage they feel they deserve.

Twitter has flooded with videos of the protests with one user posting:

“Heerenburg Germany 🇩🇪 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Border 💣 #FarmersProtest #boerenprotest 💣 The German Farmer’s have jumped on board and met their friends on the border 💣🔥👊”

Another Twitter user shared footage of Dutch citizens joining the protests in support of their farmers:

“This is good 👍 regular folks in Netherlands are supporting the farmers protest 🙏🙏👏👏Netherlands… Citizens join the farmers in solidarity to fight the globalist agenda RESIST 🔥🔥🔥”

The large-scale protests have led to supermarkets in the Netherlands running out of food in various areas, with on Twitter user posting video evidence:

“Netherlands 🇳🇱 Supermarkets are running out of food as the farmers protest begins to bite. Truckers and farmers are the pipeline of our food supply. Their power is the fear of corrupt governments everywhere.”

The protests have also resulted in various conflicts with Dutch police, with a video circulating online claiming that police opened fire on the farmers:

“Shots fired in The Netherlands on driving farmers. No self-defence, this is just escalation on behalf of the Dutch ‘government’. True colours are all out. #boerenprotesten #politiegeweld #DutchFoodYourFood”

Despite it currently being unclear, whether or not the Dutch government will change their law following the protests or if they will supply support for their farmers, Twitter has seen a huge outpour of support for the Dutch farmers, with one user posting:

“Civil war in the Netherlands‼️ Let the farmers win this war to chase the dictators of the Rutte junta out of office so that we can build a better Netherlands again‼️ A PEOPLE THAT GIVES IN TO TYRANTS WILL LOSE MORE THAN LIFE AND PROPERTY, THEN THE LIGHT WILL GO OUT”

Civil war in The Netherlands‼️

Let the farmers win this war to chase the dictators of the Rutte junta out of office so that we can build back better Netherlands‼️ EEN VOLK DAT VOOR TIRANNEN ZWICHT,

ZAL MEER DAN LIJF EN GOED VERLIEZEN,

The news follows reports of thousands of farmers in the Netherlands using their tractors to block the German/Dutch border on Sunday, July 3, in protest against the government’s controversial nitrogen policy.

