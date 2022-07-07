Hyundai IONIQ 5 – attention seeking style

By Marcos • 07 July 2022 • 10:02

We’re used to cars being adapted from combustion engine vehicles to accommodate the change to battery power. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 is different in that it was designed as a battery electric vehicle. It looks striking compared to anything else and one of the best comments describes it as looking very digital. From matrix style lights to pop-out door handles it’s futuristic without looking odd.

It’s a surprisingly large vehicle, inside and out, and you might reasonably expect it to be something along the lines of the i30, but it’s much larger and almost feels like a mini-SUV. It attracts attention!

Rarely have so many people stopped me to talk about a car. The top-of-the-range 20-inch wheels are particularly unique and add to the futuristic look. Oddly, there is no rear wiper despite an obvious need, water may disperse off the screen at speed, but dirt doesn’t!

Inside it looks and feels very premium, with the lighter interior especially upmarket. A near flat floor and seats that are more like aircraft than car seat, particularly good comfort levels and an exceptionally good range of adjustment. Clever battery saving devices such as switching off passenger heating are well thought out. Equally good thinking with doors that open beyond the sill to keep your legs clean when exiting the car.

Many manufacturers are moving towards completely digital controls but the IONIQ5 is very digital, but it’s a double-edged sword. There’s a cleaner and more modern interior look, but many functions require delving into sub menus making it somewhat of a hassle. Buttons are quicker, easier and more readily useable without taking your eyes off the road. I could rant on further about the far too interventionist lane-keep and other automatic systems, but this is something common to all manufacturers.

The IONIQ 5 starts at a not unreasonable, in EV terms, €44,964/£37,600 with three trim levels and two battery options of 58kwh or 73kwh. The driving range is 383km/238 miles or 479km/298 miles respectively, but bear in mind those are ideal world figures. On the road the IONIQ 5 is a superb drive, 62mph in just over five seconds and a suspension system that very successfully irons out the bumps with generally decent handling given its size and a ride obviously aimed at comfort.

If you’re thinking of making the change to electric motoring, then the IONIQ 5 really should be on your shortlist.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate RWD

Engine: 73kwh 217PS battery electric

Gears: Automatic

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 5.2 seconds/Maximum Speed 185 kmh (115 mph)

Economy: Range 479 km (298 miles)

Emissions: 0 g/km (WLTP)

Price: €55,112/£46,090

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.