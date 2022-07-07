International acts head to Puerto Banus for two of the best nights of summer

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 July 2022 • 12:46

Sister Sledge will take to the stage in Puerto Banus! Image - JSK International

On Saturday, July 30 and August 6, the former bullring in the heart of Puerto Banus will be transformed into two of the best musical nights of summer 2022, with Sister Sledge and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell taking to the stage!

Sponsored by the new Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella and organised by events experts Rock Lounge, these two huge international acts will perform at the unbeatable venue in the prestigious Puerto Banus.

Sister Sledge have filled dance floors all over the world with their iconic anthems. At this unforgettable event on July 30, you can count on Sister Sledge with full band belting out their greatest hits including We Are Family, Lost in Music, He’s the Greatest Dancer and Thinking of You at what will be one of the most glamorous events of the year.

On August 6, ground-breaking UK Reggae group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will take to the stage, performing some of their greatest hits, including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I can’t help) Falling in Love With You. UB40’s music will be the perfect match for an amazing summer evening this August!

With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Rock Lounge is a specialist in creating unforgettable musical events and experiences. They have worked with many of the best artists the world has ever seen, covering iconic events in places as widespread as Marbella, Miami, Mallorca and the Algarve.

Following two years of the pandemic and live music now finally back with a bang, promoters couldn’t have picked better international acts for Marbella to let its collective hair down and boogie under the stars!

Doors open at 8pm for Sister Sledge on July 30, with support act Mr Maph taking to the stage at 9pm and Sister Sledge performing from 10pm.

Doors open at 8pm for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with the band taking to the stage at 10pm.

Tickets starting at €30 and can be purchased at www.rocklounge.com or call 626 30 34 34.