Lawsuit filed against Iran after Ukrainian passenger plane shot down in 2020

By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 11:58

Credit: Rudzenka/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) have filed a lawsuit against Iran following the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane by the Islamic Revolutionary Corps in 2020, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The lawsuit against Iran for the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane has been filed with a court in Ontario, Canada, for September 2022, as reported by Radio Liberty.

according to the Iranian service of Radio Liberty.

The complaint, filed with the court in Ontario, is dated September 2022. It lists Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Corps as two co-respondents. The request includes requests for compensation from Iran.

Flight PS752, was travelling to Kyiv, Ukraine on June 8, 2020, when it was shot down resulting in the death of all 176 people on board.

The large majority of the victims were Canadians and French citizens, with a total of 11 Ukrainian passengers.

The Iranian government put aside $150,000 for the victims’ families, but many refused to take the pay, as the continue to demand further compensation and investigation into the incident.

Following the G7 Summit on June 28, issued a joint statement in which they claimed that Iran should be held responsible for the shooting down of flight PS752 of Ukraine International Airlines.

